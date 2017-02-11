PBM receives 146,275 applications for assistance in three years

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has received total 146,275 applications for financial assistance, medical treatment and educational assistance during last three years. Of the total, 119,898 applications were approved and remaining 26,377 applications were rejected.

Cabinet Division sources on Friday said during year 2013-14, PBM received 82,582 applications, 24,786 applications during 2014-15 and 38,907 application were received during 2015-16.

The sources said PBM has a prescribed criteria and accordingly processes the applications on first come first serve basis.

The sources said PBM follows an approved criteria to process any case, considering eligibility and availability of funds. Efforts are in place to improve processes and facilitate beneficiaries through one window operation, help desks for beneficiaries and computerized token system.

Regarding names of on-going public welfare projects of PBM at present, the sources said these are Individual Financial Assistance (IFA), Special Friends of PBM, Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH), Child Support Programme (CSP), National Centre for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (NCRCL), Pakistan Great Homes (PGH), PBM Thalassemia Center (PTC), Vocational Dastkari Schools/ Women Development Empowerment Centres (VDS/WDEC) and Civil Society Wing (CSW).

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has established 35 Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) which cater to orphan children throughout the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Each centre accommodates 100 orphan children. The age limit for enrolment of orphan children is 4-6 years. Children are kept in home like environment with provision of boarding facility, food and clothing. They are provided quality education in private schools.

PBM has budget constraints to expand this project, the sources said and added if additional funds are provided, more Sweet Homes can be established.—APP

Related