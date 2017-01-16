PBIF for using modern techniques for increasing milk production

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said that milk production can be increased from seven to eight times by using modern technologies. In a statement, he said that increased milk production would boost exports of dairy and livestock products and reduce its price in local markets besides providing relief to masses. He said that Pakistan was the fifth largest producer of milk in the world but regretted that production of milk per animal is seven to eight times lower than the developed countries. He said that the milk production in the country could be improved by using modern methods and innovative technologies of livestock and dairy production. Zahid Hussain said that latest techniques and government support could boost milk production making Pakistan a leading producer and exporter of milk.—APP