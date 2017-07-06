PBIF criticises current set of laws preferring trade over industry

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior and Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said laws governing economy continue to prefer trade over the industry which is against the national interests. Investable funds are moving towards unproductive sectors like real estate and speculation which is resulting in increased imports and decreased exports, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that the economic policies are discouraging industrial expansion while pushing industrialists to opt for trading which is a very dangerous development that must be stopped. Export sector continues to retreat in the international market because of reduced competitiveness while the industries catering to the local needs are enjoying a high level of protection for which masses are paying the price, he added. He said that tax structure must be amended so that majority of the business community stop considering it a problem and start paying taxes.—Agencies