PBCC gets Rs 20m to host 2018 BCWC

Islamabad

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) had received Rs 20 million grant from the Prime Minister to host the Blind Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in Sharjah and Pakistan from January 10 to 25, 2018.

“A total of Rs 50 million is required to host the Blind Cricket World Cup and we have also requested Punjab government and our other sponsors for their support in this regard,” PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP.

Sultan also thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan on bestowing a handsome grant to host the upcoming World Cup.

“As many as eight teams who are World Blind Cricket Ltd full members have been invited to participate in the World Cup. Those teams include Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal,” he said.

Sultan said four teams had agreed to play in Pakistan but few showed concerns to visit here, therefore to confirm participation of all countries in the mega event, PBCC had decided to host the World Cup at two different venues at Sharjah (neutral venue) and Pakistan in January. However the final of the World Cup would be played in Pakistan.

Pakistan blind cricket team would be selected by selection committee headed by Syed Salman Bokhari and members Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah.—APP