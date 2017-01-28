PBCC contingent to leave for India today

Islamabad

A 20-member Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) contingent will be leaving for India on Saturday to participate in the World Blind Twenty20 scheduled to be held from January 31.

A Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) official told APP on Friday that besides the 17-member Pakistan blind cricket team three officials will also be accompanying the team.

“Those officials include Abdul Razzaq (Coach), Habib Ullah (Manager) and Tahir Butt (Trainer),” he said.

Mohammad Jamil will lead the Pakistan team while Anees Javed will be his deputy. The opening ceremony of the World Blind T20 will take place in New Delhi while the final will be played on February 12.

Pakistan team will play its first match against New Zealand in Delhi on January 30.

“Pakistan will face England on January 31 while Pakistan will play India on February 1,” he said.

Besides, India and Pakistan, teams from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Nepal, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies would be taking part in the tournament.—APP