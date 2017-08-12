PBCC award central contracts to 17 players

Islamabad

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Friday awarded central contracts in three categories to 17 players for a period of six months. According to PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah the central contracts have been awarded for a term of six months from July 2017 to December 2017. The players included in three categories would get Category A (Rs 12,000 per month), Category B (Rs 10,000 per month) and Category C (Rs 9,000 per month). The 17 players include Category A (Nisar Ali, Badar Munir, Anees Javed); Category B: (Riasat Khan, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Jameel); Category C: (Mohsin Khan, Sajid Nawaz, Zafar Iqbal, Israr Hassan, Amir Ashfaq, Mati Ullah, Yasir Malik, Kamran Akhter, Naeem Ullah, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Rashid).—APP