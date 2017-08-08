PBC to observe strike today

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Monday announced to observe a countrywide strike on Tuesday in protest against the August 8, Quetta carnage.

Vice-Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and Chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez-ur-Rehman said in remembrance of martyred and injured advocates, the lawyers throughout Pakistan would observe full day strike and mourning day and hold condolence References/Meetings for martyred advocates in their Bar Rooms.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Quetta carnage, about 60 advocates were martyred and hundreds were injured.—APP

