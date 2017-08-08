The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Monday announced to observe a countrywide strike on Tuesday in protest against the August 8, Quetta carnage.
Vice-Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and Chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez-ur-Rehman said in remembrance of martyred and injured advocates, the lawyers throughout Pakistan would observe full day strike and mourning day and hold condolence References/Meetings for martyred advocates in their Bar Rooms.
It is pertinent to mention here that in Quetta carnage, about 60 advocates were martyred and hundreds were injured.—APP
PBC to observe strike today
The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Monday announced to observe a countrywide strike on Tuesday in protest against the August 8, Quetta carnage.