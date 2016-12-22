PBC heavy-weight bout on Dec 27

Lahore

The Pakistan Boxing Council in its fourth fight of the year for heavyweight title will be paying tribute to late boxer from Lahore and former Punjab boxing president Sayad Mohammad Ghaznavi.

The title fight named as PBC Heavyweight Championship, a tribute to Sayed Muhammad Ghaznavi, will be held at Government Islamia College Civil Lines at 2.30 p.m. on December 27.

Naseeb Agha of Balochistan will take on Zulqarnain Khan of Punjab in this heavyweight fight of 12 rounds carrying a total prize money of Rs 20,000 plus the winning belt, said Secretary PBC Rasheed Baloch while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Recalling the previous activity, he said the PBC held its first two bouts of the year at Yazdan Khan School Quetta between Mohammad Ali from KPK and Mohib Ali from Quetta which was won by the latter on points in cruiser weight. And in the second bout which was conducted in welter weight between Peshin’s Mohammad Aslam and Asad Ullah of Quetta, Aslam won that fight. This activity was dedicated to former Pakistan boxer late Olympian Abrar Hussain.

Rasheed said that PBC President Ifraz Khan also introduced a Hero’s Trophy for a sportsman attached to other sport for his contribution to the field and the first such trophy was given to Quetta’s Martial Arts expert and a renowned lawyer Sardar Ahmed Haleemi.

He further reminded that PBC’s third fight was held between Karachi’s Nadir Baloch and Quetta’s Mohammad Rameez in super bantam weight at Gawadar, which was the first ever sports event conducted at the port city with the help of Pakistan Navy. Nadir won the fight after he knocked out Rameez in the 10th round. This bout was dedicated to the martyred lawyers of Quetta blast and the Hero’s Trophy was also given to a well-known lawyer of the area.

According to Javed Ashiq, vice president PBC Punjab, now in its fourth bout, the council has selected Lahore as its venue where the winning boxer will be awarded Rs 14000 besides the PBC belt and the losing boxer will get Rs 6000.

Javed informed Qais Rahman, CEO Kalamkaar, will bear all the expenses of the event. Qais is the nephew of late Ghaznavi and has great passion and love for the game, he added.

He further said that former international boxer Rana Mujahid and Mohammad Asim, finance secretary PBC Punjab, have been working quite heard to make the event a success.

The PBC is also longing hard to introduce white collar boxing for people who have passion for the game but did not get a chance to down the boxing gear. They will be given an opportunity to have three rounds of two minutes sparing or a show fight but they must first clear the medical fitness, he added.—APP