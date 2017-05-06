Patwari held for embezzling Rs 30.21m

City Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore arrested a patwari on the charge of embezzling Rs 30.21 million by selling 62 kanal and 18 marla land with the connivance of State Life Insurance Cooperative Housing Society officials.

According to NAB spokesman, the NAB Lahore initiated investigations, keeping in view, a comprehensive complaint submitted by an anonymous complainant against patwari Abid Hussain and others.

During the course of investigations, the NAB Lahore found the involvement of other housing society officials in sale and purchase of around 500 kanal land for SLICHS while patwari Abid Hussain in connivance with them sold 62 kanal, 18 marla land on fake “fard-e-malkiat” which costs Rs 30.21 million.