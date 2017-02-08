Patients suffer for second consecutive day at different hospitals

Staff Reporter

Nurses continued with their protest on Wednesday leaving patients unattended for second consecutive day at different hospitals, managed by Sindh health department.

Talking to APP, many of the affected patients complained to be faced with great inconvenience due to province wide boycott call made by Sindh Nurses Association.

Doctors at Civil Hospital-Karachi also acknowledged that a number of surgeries scheduled for the day had to be postponed due to the situation.

Sindh health department officials, however, dispelled the impression and said only a specific group has resorted to strike while most of the nurses are attending their duties.

“Nursing students are also substituting for the nurses not available for the job so that no inconvenience is caused to the patients and smooth functioning of hospitals may be ensured,” they said.

Meanwhile Sindh Secretary for Health, Fazal ullah Peechuhoo has also declared the protest to be baseless and illegal hinting that departmental action would be taken against those failing to realize their professional obligation.

Representatives of nurses protesting for the alleged wrong doing committed against them told APP that they for past more than one year had been trying to get their genuine problems settled through dialogue.

“Despite repeated assurances no headway was made with regard to our demand for proper service structure, which otherwise is in place in all other province of the country,” said Sajia Bhatti.

Sajia among 200 to 250 nurses, who staged a protest in front of Karachi Press Club against non acceptance of their demands also referred to the plight of nursing students not being paid their stipend on regular basis.

The demand list of Pakistan Nurses Association (Sindh chapter) also include early decision about the long pending issue of promotions besides introduction of service structure with specific reference to revised pay scale and regular payment of stipends to the nursing students.