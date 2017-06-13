Patient getting treatment at KTH, bitten by rat

Peshawar

A female patient, aged 60, admitted at Eye Ward of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, a Medical Teaching Institution (MTI), for cataract operation was reportedly bitten by a black rat on late Sunday night, causing profuse bleeding and panic in the ward.

Professor Dr. Mustafa Iqbal In-Charge Eye Ward ‘A’ KTH immediately reported the matter in writing to the higher authorities of the hospital, mentioning the details of the incident in his ward bringing bad name to the reputed MTI of the province.

Hurmat Bibi (60) was brought to KTH from Thana area of Malakand District on June 9, 2017 for treatment of eye. After initial tests, the lady was admitted in hospital for cataract operation,informed Arshad Iqbal, attendant of the patient.

On Sunday night, Hurmat Bibi was sleeping when she was bitten by a black rat on her leg, leaving the patient in a state of extreme pain and fear. ‘The lady was forthwith rushed to emergency ward ofthe hospital for treatment of rat bite and to our surprise the hospital staff asked for bringing an injection casting up to Rs. 30,000,’ Arshad told APP.

After fasting bandage on the wound, the Medical officer directed me to bring an injection which to my surprise costs up to Rs. 30,000 and is out of our afford to buy, Arshad relates.

‘It is very ironical that poor patients admitted at public sector hospitals of the province are getting such treatment and were asked for high price medicines,’ he deplored. Arshad said presence of big black rats is common practice in KTH and the administration is not taking proper measures to block entry of the rodents inside wards, leaving the patients at the mercy of God.

He also criticized the hygienic condition of the hospital and said dumps of trash are visible at different points which also serve as feeding point for the rats.

Arshad said he has told the hospital administration to arrange anti-rabies injection for the patient as she was bitten within the hospital premises and now it’s the responsibility of administration to arrange medicine for her instead of asking the attendants.—APP