Pathribal case: Victim families to chase justice

Srinagar

A day after the Indian Supreme Court agreed to examine their plea seeking a CBI trial against army personnel involved in the Pathribal fake encounter, the families of the victims said they will keep fighting for justice, even though they have little hope of it.

Rasheed Khan, son of Juma Khan, one of the victims of the fake encounter of March 25, 2000, said that he had no faith that he would get any justice now. “We have been fighting for more than 16 years now. If justice had to come, it would have by now,” he added. He, however, said his dwindling faith does not mean he won’t fight for justice.

The army men involved the staged killing are Brigadier Ajay Saxena, Lt Col Brajendra Pratap Singh, Major Sourabh Sharma, Major Amit Saxena and Subedar Idrees Khan.

Shakoor Khan, son of another Juma Khan, who was also killed in the fake encounter, said he will follow the case to its logical conclusion.

“Yes, I do not feel justice is round the corner, but we will have to keep fighting. It (justice) can come from unexpected quarters. Allah is all-merciful,” Khan told Kashmir Reader.

He said he was cooperating with the proceedings and had provided every document pertaining to the case. “Let’s see what happens. We have been fighting this long-drawn battle for about 17 years now. I think a few more years won’t harm,” he said.

The plea in the Supreme Court has been filed by Ramakrishnan on behalf of the Dalal family of Islamabad town, whose kin, Zahoor Ahmad Dalal, was a victim of the fake encounter.—KMS