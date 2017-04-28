Patents used as measure of output of innovation: Minister

IPO-Pakistan commemorates World IP Day

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh Ur Rehman said that Patents were used as a measure of output of innovation and were the most preferred intellectual property in relation to technological innovations.

He also appreciated the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) for efforts in creating awareness about intellectual property rights. While delivering his chief guest address at a seminar to commemorate World Intellectual Property Day recently here, the Minister said that over the past years incredible growth had been seen in technology on a global scale. Investments in Research and Development (R&D) were central point of economic growth in this era.

The theme of this year IP Day is “Innovation – Improving Lives” given by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Highlighting the theme of the seminar “Innovation – Improving Lives”, Baligh Ur Rehman said that as nations in the developing world become ever more globalized, innovation linkages were quickly gaining prominence, leading to collaboration among nations involving academia and industry as a key driver of economic growth. Rehman maintained that there was a correlation between innovation, patent filing and development in society and added that trend of the patent filing reflects economic growth of a country and social development in that society.

Emphasizing the need of Research & Development he said the Government of Pakistan has substantially increased the budget for R & D sector with focus on innovation driven research. Internationally, private sector is taking lead in spending on research in national economy which should be followed by the private sector in our country as well.

Earlier, welcoming the chief guest and the participants of the seminar, Shahid Rashid, Chairman IPO-Pakistan, highlighted the role of IPO-Pakistan. He said that the vision of IPO was to put Pakistan on the Intellectual Property map of the world as a compliant and responsible country by promoting and protecting Intellectual Property Rights. “Mission of IPO is integrating and upgrading IP infrastructure for improved service delivery, increased public awareness and enhanced enforcement coordination for achieving the goal of being an IP based nation”, he remarked.

The Chairman said that due to the efficient policies of IPO-Pakistan, the number of application has soared from 32,443 in 2014-15 to 44,364 in 2015-16 in trademarks, patents, copyrights and industrial designs. Shahid Rashid underlined the need to create more awareness among masses regarding the protection of their rights in order to stand proudly among the nations who respect others intellectual rights.

The seminar was also addressed by John K. Dickerson, the Senior Advisor of the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) of the U.S. Department of Commerce. While Shoukat Hameed Khan, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, OIC spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of innovation and R&D. In his vote of thanks, Muhammad Irfan Tarar, Director General, IPO-Pakistan, thanked the chief guest and audience for their participation in the seminar and making it successful.

He said that as IPO-Pakistan is comparatively a young organization that is why it has been facing numerous challenges but expressed the confidence that with the cooperation and support by the stakeholders it would succeed in developing IPR culture in the country. Tarar apprised the audience that IPO-Pakistan would also hold similar kind of seminars in Lahore and Karachi as well. On the sidelines of seminar, the leading universities from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established their stalls in an exhibition to draw the attention of the audience to innovation and creativity.