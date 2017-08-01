PAT chief vows to campaign against Shehbaz on return in Aug

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Muhammad Tahir ul Qadri on Monday announced to return to Pakistan from Canada on August 8 to launch campaign against incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has been nominated for the prime minister’s seat by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement on the eve of National Assembly’s session to elect a new leader of the house, Qadri said the incumbent Punjab CM is an accused in the Model Town incident while declaring his nomination for the slot of prime minister as breach of law.

Praising Nawaz Sharif’s ouster, the PAT chairman said that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative does not make any sense for the number of crimes he committed.

Calling for exemplary punishment for Sharifs allegedly committed crimes, he said the time has come to chant ‘Go Shehbaz Go’ slogan.

“The nation will not accept Shahbaz Sharif as the PM due to his role in Model Town tragedy, adding that the destination of the killers of innocent people is jail,” Qadri added.

Moreover, he demanded that the Model Town Commission report and documents contained in the Volume 10 of the JIT report should be made public.

“It is unlikely that Nawaz Sharif will sit idle after getting disqualified. He will try to mar the credibility of state institutions,” he added.

Originally Published by NNI