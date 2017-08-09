PAT chief slams Sharif brothers for misleading nation

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Lashing out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for misleading nation about his foreign wealth, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr. Tahirul Qadri said he would soon be announcing ‘final’ sit-in to dethrone corrupt rulers.

“Are you ready to sit here with 14 bodies of Model Town carnage victims at GT Road to remind rulers of their oppression when they take our their rally on August 9,” he asked his workers and supporters while addressing a mammoth rally in Lahore Tuesday.

Moments later he told workers he just wanted to test their patience, adding: “I will soon give you next line of action for the sit-in and that will be final show to send these corrupt leaders home”. “Sharif is a liar and dishonest who preferred his stashed and illegal wealth over national interest,” said Qadri.

Qadri said Nawaz Sharif and his party leaders should cancel the GT Road to protect themselves from more trouble. “You must thank God that the Supreme Court didn’t throw you in jail, and just disqualified you,” Qadri said while referring to Sharif.

He said the name of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has become a swearing word, adding Nawaz Sharif is the name of telling lies, dishonesty and devastation of the country. “I have never seen such a shameless man. After being disqualified, he should have sat at home, had he had shame,” he said about Nawaz Sharif.

Dr. Qadri said, “The apex court could have ordered to handcuff you; however, the 5-member bench dubbed you as liar, corrupt and dishonest through a unanimous decision.”

The PAT chief said, “Shehbaz Sharif, you will have to give an answer of the killings of 14 innocent people in Model Town.” “Shehbaz Sharif and his aides will be hanged at the gallows as Qisas for Model Town victims,” he said.

Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri also appealed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to delegate the Model Town massacre case to Panama JIT. He said the PAT’s appeal is pending before the high court over Justice Baqir Najfi Commission.

He demanded the Justice Baqir Najafi Commission report be made public to expose elements behind the deadly shooting.

Earlier in a day, Dr Tahirul Qadri received warm welcome from his party workers when he landed at Lahore airport after months of stay abroad. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhry Sarwar while Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) also participated in the rally.