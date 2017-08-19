PAT challenges acceptance of Kulsoom Nawaz’s papers

Staff reporter

Lahore

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Friday challenged the acceptance of deposed PM Nawas Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers for NA-120, Lahore.

Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhary, the PAT candidate for the seat, filed an appeal with the Appellate Tribunal stating that the returning officer had accepted the papers ignoring ‘concealed facts’.

He pointed out that Kulsoom’s iqama (UAE work permit) was not mentioned in the papers. Therefore, he added, the papers should be rejected for concealing this fact.

The hearing of the PAT’s appeal will take place next week chaired by Justice Mamoon ur Rashid.

On Thursday, a returning officer had accepted Kulsoom’s papers rejecting the objections filed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PAT candidates.

The objections were filed under the Representation of Peoples Act 1976 by Faisal Mir of the PPP and Chaudhry.