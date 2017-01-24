Passengers stranded at Dir, Chitral due to closing of Lawari Tunnel

Lowari Tunnel to remain closed due to heavy snowfall: NHA

Lawari tunnel was not opened for passengers on Tuesday as a result of which hundred of passengers remained stranded on both sides of the tunnel at Dir upper and Chitral.

According to spokesman of National Highway Authority (NHA) as the main land route connecting Chitral to other parts of the country has been blocked at Lawari top due to heavy snowfall and passengers were facilitated to travel through Lawari tunnel on Friday and Tuesday (twice a week).

Considering as a routine day for opening of Lawari Tunnel, hundreds of passengers reached from Peshawar to Dir upper and were very much disappointed to know that tunnel road was not cleaned from snow and is still blocked for vehicular traffic.

A Chitrali passenger from Dir side also told APP that a clash (exchange of harsh words) also occurred between passengers and Dir police.

A spokesman of NHA at PD office Dir told that due to heavy snowfall and bad weather snow could not removed from the road timely hence bulldozers of 107 Engineering are busy to remove snow from Lawari tunnel road.

In case of not clearance of road, the passengers will be allowed on Wednesday to travel via Lawari tunnel, he added. Passengers coming from Peshawar to Chitral besieged at Dir upper who told that more than 400 vehicles have been reached to Dir but there is no shelter facility especially for women folk and children.

They demanded from the authorities that in case of blocking of Lawari tunnel NHA should announce and inform passengers at Peshawar and Chitral bus stand not to travel earlier before they arrive from Peshawar or Chitral.

It is worth to mention that a child died due to sever cold weather who freezed at Lawari tunnel road last Friday and passengers forced to stay there for more than 48 hours due to blocking of road and traffic jam.

Lowari Tunnel will remain closed for all kinds of traffic on Tuesday due to continuous heavy snowfall on Chitral top. According Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA), snow clearance process around the tunnel will remain continue.

It may be mentioned here at as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the tunnel is opened twice a week, on Friday and Tuesday to facilitate the traffic movement.