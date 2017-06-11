Parwaan to establish 2000 ECD centres

Islamabad

Parwaan Pakistan and Ilm Ideas-2 would establish over 2000 Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers for the benefits of more than 35,000 marginalized if age group 3-5 years.

An official source told APP here on Saturday that Parwaan Pakistan and Ilm Ideas-2 recently has been signed a contract here to scale up Parwaan Pre-school-A School Readiness Programme from five to fifteen more districts in Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Islamabad.

She said that Parwaan Preschool Programme adopts an innovative two-pronged approach in catering to early year’s education and development needs of poor and marginalized children of age 3-5 years.

The programme builds capacities of unemployed educated youth through 8-week extensive training in entrepreneurial and early years development skills to open up ECD centers in their respective communities.

The youth in the first phase of the programme had come forward as a positive force by providing quality early childhood opportunities to more than 1500 children age 3-5 years in marginalized areas in five districts – Kohat, Charsadda Bahawalpur, Khushab and ICT.—APP