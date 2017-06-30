Parvez Elahi condemns political victimization of Jamshed Dasti

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has condemned the maltreatment and torture on Member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti in jail.

The PML leader said that to producing an elected public representative in the court with handcuffs in both hands is absolutely highhandedness.

Parvez Ellahi said that Jamshed Dasti is not even being provided facilities in the jail and nobody is allowed to meet him.

He demanded immediate release of the public representative and also asked the government to stop the humiliation of Jamshed Dasti.

Originally Published by NNI