Party sought Nihal’s resignation before SC’s notice

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Asif Kirmani on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sought resignation from Nihal Hashmi before Supreme Court’s (SC) suo-moto notice.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he pronounced that, “Hashmi committed mistake and his case is in the court.”

He said, “Some visible and other non-visible people do not like their faces and will be exposed soon.” Kirmani urged that, “PML-N has always respected the judiciary and hopes that justice is provided to them.”He also slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and said that he subjected to contempt of court. “If any other person has done the same thing, he would have been in jail,” he said.

He declared that, “If the court summons him or any other party member, they will certainly attend the hearing.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the Federal Judicial Academy, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Daniyal Aziz said that PML-N always respected all the institutions and refuted the allegations that it maligned state institutions.

He said that Hassan Nawaz today appeared before the JIT after he arrived from abroad. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Daniyal Aziz said that the PTI has been maligning and disrespecting state institutions since 2014.

He said that there was a need to hold those people accountable who threatened the government institutions while speaking from the container.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Asif Kirmani said that PML-N always accepted the decision of the courts. He said that when the video of Nihal Hashmi first surfaced.—NNI