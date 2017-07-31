Party members vow firm adherence to CPC leadership

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have promised to firmly adhere to the direction laid out by the leadership of the CPC, following a speech made by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, addressed attendees of a workshop for provincial and ministerial officials held from Wednesday to Thursday in preparation for the 19th CPC National Congress. The president said that the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics should be held high as the nation progresses toward its goal of building a well-off society and realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation. Xi’s speech has laid the political, ideological and theoretical foundation for the 19th CPC National Congress, with

great significance in mobilizing all Chinese to strive for the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, said the Central Military Commission (CMC). After studying the remarks, the CMC members pledged to staunchly uphold Xi’s status as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, saying it is a fundamental guarantee to win all victories.

The speech resonated with Party members in Beijing, including those from Tongzhou, the subsidiary administrative center of Beijing, which is being built to relieve pressure from the densely-populated capital.

They agree that the strong vitality and strength of the CPC are needed to ensure that the Party achieves victory after victory. While affirming the accomplishments in intra-Party governance since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, Xi also warned against complacency and blind optimism in his speech.

CPC members in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the main battlefield in China’s war against terrorism, also drew inspiration from the spirit of Xi’s remarks, and said they would draw strength from his words in their anti-terror work. Xi also encouraged Party members to propose new thoughts, strategies and measures inspired by the stages and features of China’s development as well as the people’s desire for a better life. The CPC Xingtai City Committee in north China’s Hebei Province pledged to accomplish over 150 reform projects this year by upholding political integrity, acknowledging the bigger picture, following the CPC leadership, and meeting.