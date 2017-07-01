Partly Quantified Grading System, IAM improve output: NAB

Staff Reporter

Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said introduction of Partly Quantified Grading System and Internal Accountability Mechanism (IAM) have improved quality of output considerably.

He said year 2014 was year of re-invigoration of NAB as tempo and momentum generated in 2014 has been sustained till to-date.

The Chairman was chairing a meeting held here on Friday to review performance of Operation Division of NAB.

Addressing the meeting, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said corruption is root cause of all evils. Eradication of corruption and recover looted money is top priority of NAB so that recovered money deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB officers/officials do not receive any money from looted money an it deposits all money in national exchequer.

The present management of NAB initiated process of putting NAB back on rails, he said and added after a thorough and comprehensive analysis of deficiencies in structure and operations, a reform and restructuring programme was put in place which has not only entrusted a new lease of life for organization but also infused it with a new character – a character marked by Fairness, Objectivity, Professionalism and Transparency.

He said measures taken by present management such as introduction of Combined Investigation Team (CIT), review of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) making them relevant to current times, clearly defined Job Descriptions, rational time lines for completing inquiries and investigations, capacity building trainings tailored around specific job requirements and rationalization of workload has started showing results.

During the meeting, the Chairman reviewed performance of Operation Division and status of implementation of decisions taken in previous meeting and found that almost all of decisions were implemented in letter and spirit.

He stressed upon importance of team work and added the Operation Division has been strengthened to evolve a strong mechanism for nabbing the corrupt.

The Chairman said regular review of performance of Operation Division will provide an opportunity to further improve their performance and shortcomings if any will be overcome in order to discharge their national duty and future course of action with firm resolve to eradicate corruption.

“We have established successfully three new regions at Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan. NAB has automated its system and computerized Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) has been introduced in NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus,” he added.