Partly cloudy, dry weather likely

Islamabad

Partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm and light rain with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Multan, Sargodha, D.G. Khan, D.I Khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Upper FATA and Kashmir.

The Lahore Met Office reported that thunderstorm, light rain with gusty winds were expected at a few places in Gujranwala and Rawalpindi divisions during next 24 hours. According to Met office,shallow westerly wave were affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours.

Under the influence of this system, mostly partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.—APP