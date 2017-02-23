Parties agree on draft for extension of mily courts

PPP boycotts meeting of parliamentary leaders

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Political parties in the parliament have agreed to extend the tenure of the military courts to deal with the extra ordinary situation the country was passing through in the wake of terrorist blasts in different areas.

This was decided on Thursday during a joint meeting of leader of parliamentary parties held under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for about four hours. The PPP had differences over the text of the draft law and did not attend the meeting.

The meeting was attended by PML-N, PTI, JI, JUI-F, ANP, PkMAP, Balochistan National Party, National Party, MQM and others.

Some parties are demanding the removal of words about religion and sects from the text of the documents. In this connection, PTI has also joined the left camp.

It was also agreed that to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism, a parliamentary committee would be formed to monitor the implementation of National Action Plan.

ANP’s Ilyas Bilour said the PPP will have to attend the meeting for a consensus on the documents. The speaker also added he will contact Asif Ali Zardari to end his party’s boycott of the Parliamentary committee.

The NA speaker said the PPP wants that the National Security Committee should be formed soon.

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar was also of the same opinion, stating that an NSC should be constituted over the issue of military courts.

The MQM-Pakistan leader said that this time around his party won’t lend unconditional support.

Sattar said that the committee should be headed by National Assembly leaders.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Zardari has made contact with him, adding that the PPP wants meeting of All Parties Conference over the issue of military courts.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had contacted several political leaders regarding extension in the term of military courts in the country.

In January, Asif Ali Zardari had directed PPP leaders to oppose the extension of military courts.