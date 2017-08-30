Parties accounts’ statement submission date expires

Islamabad

The final date for submission of political parties’ statement of accounts for financial year 2016-17 with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expired on Tuesday. According to ECP, in terms of Article 14 of the Political Party Order, 2002, a party, which failed to submit its statement of accounts under Article 13, would not be eligible to obtain election symbol for contesting elections for Majils-e-Shoora (Parliament) and provincial assemblies. It said the commission had reminded the political parties that in terms of Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002, they had to file their statement of accounts with it. Under Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 every political party is to submit to the Commission within 60 days from the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of its bank accounts on Form-I duly audited by a Chartered Accountant. The statement of accounts of the party is required to be accompanied by a certificate signed by the party leader stating that no funds from any source prohibited under Political Parties Order, 2002, were received by the party and that the statement contains an accurate financial position of the party.—APP