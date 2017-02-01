Participants of fellowship for young lawyers from Balochistan call on CJP

Staff Reporter

A 30 member delegation of participants of fellowship for young lawyers from Balochistan headed by Mr. Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Organizer of the Fellowship Program, called on the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar as a part of their study tour at Supreme Court Islamabad today i.e. 01.02.2017.

Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, welcomed the delegates and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973 of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and procedural laws and explained different aspects to them.

He emphasized upon the students that hard work and dedication will make them successful in this profession. He also suggested them to show integrity and honesty in every walk of life to lead a contented life. His lordship also commended the efforts of Mr. Ahmer Bilal Soofi for organizing the fellowship program for the young lawyers of Balochistan. Later, the Chief Justice answered questions of the participants in an interactive session and shared his experiences.

Earlier, Ahmer Bilal Soofi, organizer of the program briefed the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan about the fellowship program being conducted for the young lawyers of Balochistan. He thanked the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants for sparing time for them and enlightening them on legal matters.