Parliamentary seminar on Kashmir from Thursday

A two-day International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir organized by Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), National Assembly under patronage of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will commence on January 5. It is for the first time that Parliament is hosting an international evemt to delve upon the imperative issue of right of self-determination of people of Kashmir, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The event aims to analyze the plight of people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and issues regarding Indian brutalities since the rise of the new wave of self-determination after martyrdom of Burhan Wani in July 2016.

Various dignitaries comprising around 20 international member parliaments and experts from European Parliament, UK, Canada and North America, in addition to 400 national delegates comprising members Parliament of Pakistan, academia, social scientists, think tanks, international reporters and students would be the participants of the seminar.

Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir are collaborating with the Parliament to convene this seminar.—APP

Related