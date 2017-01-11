Parliamentary parties meeting remains inconclusive

Extension of Military Courts

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A meeting of parliamentary parties chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq concluded Tuesday without reaching any agreement on the issue of extension in military courts‘ tenure.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Zhaid Hamid and Akram Durrani, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Naveed Qamar and Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour.

It has been learnt that the government will brief the opposition over the performance of military courts in the next meeting on 17th January.

According to sources, during the meeting the Pakistan People’s Party opposed the extension of military courts.

On January 6, the military courts stood expired. After hearing 274 cases and awarding 161 death sentences in a two-year-long term, special military courts set up to try terrorism suspects in Pakistan have ceased to function, the ISPR announced on Sunday.

A total of 12 convicted terrorists have been executed since January 2015, when the courts were established through a constitutional amendment allowing them to try civilians on terrorism charges.

The constitutional amendment came in response to an attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar that killed 134 children. The amendment included an expiry clause to keep the measure temporary.

The federal government on Monday said it is in consultations for a constitutional amendment to continue with the military courts for a period agreed by all political parties in Parliament.

