Parliamentary exchanges to further cement Pak-Korea ties: Speaker

City Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday said Pakistan is committed to a sustained and comprehensive bilateral engagement with Republic of Korea. “Pakistan is a promising market for Korean technological and manufacturing expertise,” he said talking to Speaker of the National Assembly of Republic of Korea, Chung Sye-Kyun who called on him here at the Parliament House.

Convener of the Pak-Korean Friendship Group, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh was also present. Wide range of issues including enhancing parliamentary and economic ties between Pakistan and Republic of Korea came under discussion. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan’s strong agricultural base, richness in natural resources and Korean expertise in manufacturing and technology offers immense scope for joint collaboration.

He said Pakistan pursues inter-regional and intra-regional connectivity with an unflinching resolve and Korea shines prominently in Pakistan’s strategic calculations for spurring innovation and technological advancement. He urged his Korean counterpart to play a role in facilitating Pakistan’s access to Korean market and assured him that Pakistani political leadership will reciprocate the gesture of friendship. He speaker said facilitating investors, private sector and cooperation in tourism and education will open up new avenues of cooperation and collaboration.

Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan believed in peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and wanted peace and security in the region for prosperity and development. He urged international community to take notice of deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and sought condemnation of the Indian brutalities at the highest level. Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game- changer project for the regional development, he remarked that realization of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of unprecedented prosperity for our Region.

The speaker further said Parliament of Pakistan is determined to add new dimensions and strength to the existing bilateral ties.