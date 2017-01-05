Parliamentary body formed to revisit NAB Ordinance

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

As National Accountability Bureau is facing severe criticism from various circles over its plea bargain especially the one it struck recently with a bureaucrat from Balochistan, a twenty member parliamentary committee has been constituted on to review the NAB ordinance 1999.

The speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq formed the committee after consultations with the Chairman Senate and leaders of parliamentary parties.

The committee comprises thirteen members of National Assembly and seven senators. The committee will recommend amendments in the NAB law. The committee will present its report within three months.

According to sources there is consensus amongst all political parties over the need to review the National Accountability Ordinance and this is the reason that an across the board committee has been constituted to suggest changes in the NAB law.

Members of the committee are MNAs Zahid Hamid, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Anusha Rehman Advocate, Usman Ibrahim, Sardar Awais Leghari, Ch Mahmoud Bashir Virk, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Naveed Qamar, Makhdoom Shah Mehmoud Qureshi, Iqbal Qadri, Naeema Kishwar Khan, Sahibzada Tariqullah, Aftab Khan Sherpao and Senators Farhatullah Babar, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Saud Majeed, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Mohammad Azam Khan Swati, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai.