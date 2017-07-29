Parliamentarians tax directory

FINANCE Minister Ishaq Dar, on Thursday, unveiled the fourth Tax Directory of Parliamentarians containing details of income tax paid by members of Parliament and provincial assemblies. As parliamentarians remain rightly focus of attention by media, people and their conduct, actions are minutely scrutinised for understandable reasons, publication of the directly gives a glimpse of tax compliance by them and therefore, is a step towards transparency.

The number of parliamentarians filing tax returns has increased, though marginally, this year as compared to last year, which is a good sign indicating that more and more parliamentarians are now complying with the law and file returns, if not paying their due taxes. It is all the more interesting and satisfying that all members of Balochistan Assembly filed return despite the fact that the province is considered to be lacking in many other respects. Publication of the directory is a good thing but we believe the objective is half served as people have no access to details of tax and properties mentioned by the parliamentarians in their wealth statements. This is because while rich parliamentarians like Jehangir Tareen have paid appreciably highest tax, there are others including famous personalities who paid less than what a clerk pays in a government department despite the fact that they have luxurious lifestyle. They include those who practise law and charge hefty fees and also those who are doing highly profitable businesses. Mere filing of tax returns by parliamentarians or payment of a few thousand rupees as tax should not be considered to be a major achievement. FBR does not carry out scrutiny of all returns but in the case of tax returns of members of Parliament and provincial assemblies all should be scrutinised minutely.

