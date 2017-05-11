Parliamentarians, notables attend funeral prayers of Mayor’s father

Rasm-e-Qul of Sh Abdul Aziz today

Zubair Qureshi

Namaz-e-Janaza (Funeral prayers) of Sh Abdul Aziz father of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz were offered here on Wednesday at the H-8 Graveyard. A large number of the notable persons of the town, dignitaries and people in great number attended the funeral prayer. Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Federal Minister Zahid Hamid, Chairman NAB Ch Qamar Zaman, Secretary Cabinet Nadeem Hassan Asif, Inspector General Police Islamabad Khalid Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, Leader of PML-N Muhammad Hanif Abbassi, Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, Parliamentarians, office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, leaders of traders unions, Deputy Mayors of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, Chaudhry Rifat Javed, Chairmen of different Union Councils, Sardar Mehtab Khan Advocate, Raja Waheed Ul Hassan, Naeem Ali Gujar, Farman Mughal, Chief Editor Daily Pakistan Sardar Khan Niazi, General Secretary CDA Mazdoor Union Ch Muhammad Yasin, Ghulam Sarwar Khan of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf, Journalists, officers and officials of CDA and MCI. The people attended Janaza prayer offered condolence to Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz and prayed that the departed soul may attain highest ranks in Jannah and patience to aggrieved family.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz died at age of 92. He was admitted in CDA Hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday. Rasam-e-Qul would be held today (Thursday) after Asar Prayer at the residence of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz at House No.04, Main Margalla Road, Sector F-6/3.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz asked all friends to join him at the Quaran Khawani of the departed soul.