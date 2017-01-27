Parliamentarians agree not to hurl accusations

Pandemonium again prevails in KP assembly

Zahid Chaudhary/Tariq Saeed

Islamabad/Peshawar

Parliamentary leaders at a meeting, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Friday, after failing to fix the responsibility of Thursday’s fiasco, reached the consensus that members from the both sides will not hurl allegations against each other in the house.

The Speaker regretted the rumpus which broke out during in National Assembly and requested both the government and opposition members to improve the assembly’s atmosphere and avoid such embarrassing incidents. “What happened yesterday is regrettable. It was neither good for democracy nor for the sanctity of the parliament,” said Ayaz Sadiq

He said it was decided in the meeting that the government and the opposition would not be allowed to hurl allegations against each other.

“If we kept our focus on finding out who initiated the aggression in yesterday’s assembly session, then we would not have been able to take the matter to its logical conclusion,” Sadiq said.

Both the parties were guilty of aggression, he said, adding that another meeting of parliamentary leaders would be held on Monday to discuss a plan of action to avoid such incidents in the future.

Ayaz Sadiq said that Shehryar Khan Afridi’s membership has been suspended. He added that discussion on PM’s judicial matter cannot be carried out in the parliament.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi threatened to boycott next session if Shehryar Afridi’s membership would not be restored.

The Election Commission of Pakistan stated on Friday that the National Assembly membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Khan Afridi remains suspended.

The order was given by ECP on October 15 last year. The PTI leader was suspended from National Assembly for not submitting details about assets.

ECP also said that Shehryar Afridi is the only member of National Assembly who has not submitted the complete details of his assets. ECP mentioned that the NA speaker was notified about the suspension of Shehryar Afridi from lower house last year.

“Shehryar Afridi cannot participate in proceedings of assembly according to law”, ECP added.

However, the membership will be restored after the PTI leader lets the commission know about his assets details.

Meanwhile, slogans of “Go-Nawaz-Go” and Go-Imran-Go” marred the proceedings of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa assembly on Friday where complete pandemonium prevailed after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Pakistan Muslim League-N lawmakers clashed with each other. This was the second consecutive day when the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly witnessed ruckus as members of PTI and PML-N exchanged allegations against each other.

The pandemonium erupted after PML-N MPA Aurangzeb Nalotha dubbed ‘Tehreek-e-Insaaf’ as ‘Tehreek-e-Na-Insaaf’. He objected over what he termed the unfair distribution of development funds among MPAs. He accused the government of allotting huge developmental funds only to the treasury MPAs an impression which the treasury benches altogether denied and insisted that equal and fair distribution of funds is made among all the lawmakers.

At this the assembly floor turned into fish market and lawmakers from both the opposition and treasury benches chanted slogans and criticized each other party leaders. At one stage the lawmakers belonging to PML-N and PTI started protests by chanting slogans against each other. Amid rumpus and slogans, the speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaisar was left with no option but to adjourn the session till February 20.

A JUI-F lady lawmaker also walked out of the House for two minutes when the Chair did not allow her to speak on a Point of Order.