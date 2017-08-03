Parliament is weakest institution in today’s Pakistan: Rabbani

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani on Wednesday said that Parliament was the weakest institution in today’s Pakistan, saying that everyone launched onslaught on Parliament whenever they wished.

Addressing a seminar Rabbani said the parliament, executive and judiciary have to work together while remaining in the limits of their jurisdictions.

Rabbani said that he doesn’t want clash of institutions, adding the country cannot afford clash in the present scenario. He said according to the law, the state’s first and foremost responsibility is protecting the lives and property of the people. “The weakest state institution is the Parliament,” said the veteran Pakistan People’s Party leader. Rabbani said whosoever wants bullies the Parliament.

He added that democratic forces struggled against a dictator and got Article 58(2)(b) removed from the Constitution but now another method has arisen.

The said section of the Constitution was inserted in 1985 by Gen Ziaul Haq and was used by military dictators and presidents to dismiss political governments. It was removed from the Constitution when the 18th Amendment was passed by the Pakistan People’s Party government in 2010.