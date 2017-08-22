Parliament & State institutions

Malik Ashraf

OUR constitution, acknowledging the sovereignty of God over the entire Universe recognises the people of Pakistan as sovereign within the state of Pakistan in conformity with the limits prescribed by Him and their right to exercise this sovereignty through their chosen representatives, which is Parliament. In that respect parliament is the mother of all the state institutions that it has created through promulgation of the constitution, which can be amended by none other than Parliament itself. Logic and gumption therefore dictate that all the institutions of the state, including the judiciary need parliamentary oversight to ensure that the will of the people as enshrined in the constitution is implemented, the way it has been desired to be realized and no institution commits the indiscretion of transgressing its constitutional limits.

Article 66(1) and 69(1) therefore rightly debar the courts from questioning the deliberations of Parliament or any thing said by any member of Parliament on the floor of the house. These ouster clauses unambiguously provide protection to the members of Parliament from being answerable to any court for their speeches and statements made in the house. But regrettably ever since the restoration of the judiciary consequent upon lawyers movement, it has demonstrated unrestrained propensity to delve into the issues which according to the constitution fall outside its domain; a phenomenon described by the legal experts as judicial activism.

An incisive look into the decisions given by the SC headed by Iftikhar Chaudhry reveals that in most of the cases all the internationally recognized principles of jurisprudence and relevant provisions of the constitution were violated. The judiciary acted more like a popular court than the court of law. It challenged the eighteenth amendment clause regarding the appointment of judges and almost forced Parliament to bring another amendment to accommodate its view point, thus violating article 239(5-6) of the constitution which says “No amendment of the constitution shall be called in question in any court on any ground whatsoever.

For the removal of doubt, it is hereby declared that there is no limitation whatever on the power of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) to amend any of the provisions of the constitution.” The court actually tried to overlord Parliament. Through its unremitting propensity to use its suo motu jurisdiction it tried to intervene in anything under the skies and even the areas which were the exclusive domain of the executive. The CJ and SC judges instead of speaking through their decisions relished the spectacle of hitting the headlines through their remarks and statements during the hearing of the cases, violating the code of conduct prescribed by the Supreme Judicial Council.

In 2014 the SC in complete disregard to the constitutional provisions entertained a petition by Ishaq Khakwani of PTI for disqualification of the Prime Minister on the basis of a statement that he made in Parliament regarding mediatory role by the COAS during the sit-in staged by the duo of Imran Khan and Tahir ulQadri, though it dismissed the petition in the end. It is interesting to note that while dismissing the petition ( PLD 2015) the honourable judge Asif Saeed Khosa wrote an additional note regarding article 62 (1)f reiterating that many provisions of Article 62 were not amenable to legally enforceable standards. Referring to Article 62(1)(f) he opined “ It is proverbial that Devil himself knoweth not the intention of man. So why to have such requirements in the law, nay the constitution, which cannot even be defined, not to talk of proof” Is it not intriguing that in the Panama case the judges have disqualified the former Prime Minister under the same clause on a charge which the petitioners even had not prayed for in their petitions?.

The SC should have straight away refused to entertain those petitions which were regarding a matter outside the jurisdiction of the court, because being a protector of the constitution and fundamental rights of the citizens, it was bound to respect the constitution itself to set an example for other state institutions to emulate. Dispensation of justice is done within the ambit of the law and the constitution and not be violating it.

Perhaps there is a need to replace the Supreme Judicial Council with a permanent National Constitutional Commission comprising senior most living retired judges of the Supreme Court (at least 12 in number) who become members of the commission automatically instead of being appointed by the government, to judge and review the constitutionality of the decisions given by the SC on the constitutional issues, besides taking action in regards to the conduct of the judges on reference from the government. These steps are in the supreme national interest and all the political parties represented in Parliament need to show the same solidarity that was witnessed during deliberations and approval of the eighteenth amendment, rising above party politics.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

