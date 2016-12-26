Parking problems in Saddar

Muhammad Rehan Safdar

Rawalpindi

Saddar, Rawalpindi is the main commercial hub of Rawalpindi Cantonment. It has some major business and commercial centres, Shopping malls, Fast Food Restaurants which are heavily visited by the public. In recent years, traffic problems have been emerged in the shape of congestion. It is because of the reason that roads in Saddar are not capable of handling heavy traffic, neither people are being educated to inculcate traffic sense as traffic has rapidly increased over the years.

People are now suffering because of the failed systems and failed policies of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB). Starting from the noon to late night, it’s almost an impossible task to find a parking place in the area and poor public feels helpless to even find a way to get out of all the mess. It gets even worse in the weekends when whole city visits Saddar and on the one part of Saddar held Itwaar Bazaar, which results in utter traffic chaos. Consider it as a humble request from a student who faces it every time he visits Saddar, no one is demanding much from the authorities but the request to make solid plans for constant traffic flow.