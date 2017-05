London

The Paris stock market rose slightly at the open Monday after the expected French presidential election win for Emmanuel Macron.

The Paris CAC 40 index gained around 0.2 percent to 5,442.10 points at the start of trading compared with Friday’s close.

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 climbed 0.3 percent to 12,758.48. Outside the eurozone, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won only a couple of points to 7,299.95.—AFP