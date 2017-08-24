Parents protest against fee hike

City Reporter

Steep fee hike by Foundation Public School inKarachi compelled parents to hold a second protest outside the private school on Wednesday.

Anxious about future of their children, the parents protested outsideFoundation Public School in Baloch Colony area, carrying placards inscribed with slogans like “now fee till low fee,” and “stop increasing school fee”.

The protestors were of the view that exorbitant fee hike by the school has gone beyond their affordability, forcing them to discontinue the education of their children.

They said the unprecedented annual increase in tuition fee is violation of the court that prohibits the raise in tuition fee by more than five percent.

Last year in October, the Sindh High Court threw out the petition of city’s private schools for increasing their fee more than five per cent. The court directed Sindh education department to enforce the restricted increase in fee and submit quarterly the audited accounts report of the private schools in the court.

The protesters urged the school administration to return the extra fee, calling upon the provincial government to take notice of the situation.

The parents vowed to approach the court against the school administration. The first protest against the school was held last week. It was also joined by a large number of civil society members and students.