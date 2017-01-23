Parents, minor die of gas suffocation

Murree

Three including husband, wife and a minor child died of suffocation due to leakage of gas here Saturday-Sunday night.

Rescue sources said that a family slept on night turning on the gas heater to save them of chilly weather in Bansra Gali area of tehsil Murree. The gas heater turned off due to disruption of gas when the family was slept. When the gas supply was restored it filled in the entire room chocking them to death.

Three including couple and their minor child sleeping in the room died of suffocation. The bodies of the three were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after postmortem.—INP