Islamabad

The Global Day of Parents would be observed on June 1 every year, the day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2012 to honour parents throughout the world.

The Global Day provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents in all parts of the world for their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship. Since the 1980s, the important role of the family has increasingly come to the attention of the international community.—APP