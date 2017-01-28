Parents arrested for refusing polio drops to children

Sindh endeavours to redesign immunization plans

South Waziristan

Four parents have been arrested for refusing to administer polio drops to their children in South Waziristan Agency. Political Agent Zafarul Islam Khattak said that polio teams had said that many parents in Wana tehsil refused to administer polio drops to their children during the vaccination campaign,a private news channel reported.

He said the refusing parents have been arrested on the report of vaccination teams, while more arrests are also underway. He said the privileges of the non-cooperating parents will be suspended under the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and they will be sent to jail too.

Naushahro feroze: Sindh Health Department has started a micro-census campaign in the district with objectives of redesigning micro-plan for immunization of children against polio through collection of data regarding children up to five years, parents and houses.

District officer N-STOP and in-charge of Micro Census, Dr. Lubna, while talking to media persons here on Friday, informed that the collected data would be used for ensuring immunization of children against polio and other deadly disease through out the district.

Revenue department, National STOP Polio programme and PEO of World Health Organization has extended cooperation for the campaign, she told adding that survey of Union Councils of Darya Khan Mari, Mithiani, Fatoo Bilal and UC 1, 2 and 3 of Moro town has been completed while survey of all town and union councils of tahseel Bhirya would be completed till February 4.

Dr. Lubna informed that during recent round of polio eradication campaign the number of children immunized against polio has crossed the set target. She said population residing in riverine areas particularly adjacent to bordering districts of Larkana.—APP