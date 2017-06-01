Parenthood is the name of pure emotions: Shahbaz

Awais Leghari meets CM

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the purpose of International Day of Parents is to pay tributes to the greatness of parents, their love and good upbringing of the children. There is no doubt that success is achieved in this life and hereafter due to respect and service to parents.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in his message issued on the eve of International Day of Parents said that parenthood is the name of pure emotions and cherished relationship which has no substitute. The best training of my parents is a precious legacy I own today, and I am here all because of this education and best training provided by my parents. My late father gave full attention to my studies and training; while my mother always guided me at every occasion.

He said that the relationship of parents is devoid of any selfishness and imitation. The religion of Islam has given special emphasis on rights and respect of our parents. Parents are like a strong cover for their children; while heaven is beneath the feet of the mother, father is termed as the door of the paradise. It is beauty of the relationship of parents that they help develop our personality with their hard work and sincerity. Parents also promote tolerance, love, selflessness and sincerity in the personality of their children, concluded the Chief Minister.

Member National Assembly Sardar Awais Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today, and discussed different matters of mutual interest including ongoing development schemes in southern Punjab and initiation of welfare projects for the people living in southern districts of the province.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that record resources would be provided for the development and prosperity of the people of southern Punjab; and assured that no shortage of resources will ever hinder the development process there. He said that development and prosperity of the people of south Punjab is very dear to him and told that he has been personally supervising the development programmes aimed at welfare of the people of that area.

The Chief Minister further told that the programme of clean drinking water is going to be started from the southern Punjab; adding that it would be launched from 37 tehsils of southern Punjab simultaneously. This programme would be implemented speedily and it would be completed by the early months of 2018. He told that the people of southern Punjab will get their right in shape of clean drinking water and maintained that Multan Metro Bus Project is providing latest transport facility to the people of that area.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N government will continue to distribute more joys and happiness among the people living in southern Punjab, concluded the Chief Minister.