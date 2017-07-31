Parental refusal causes spread of viral diseases in bordering districts

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

A six-day measles eradication campaign started in bordering district here from today (Monday). During the campaign over forty thousand children between nine month and five years of age would be vaccinated against the preventable disease measles. District Health Officer Dr. Muzaffar Shah – flanked by Coordinator Extended Program for Immunization (EPI) Dr. Zain-ud-Din, Dr. Mir Dad Kakar, Dr. Zahid Mehmood and Ismail announced this during a press conference here at EPI center on Sunday.

The health officer said that the provincial government has evolved a comprehensive strategy to overcome health issues and initiated concrete measures, he said, adding the government was committed to address the health issues in the province. A healthy child is essential for a healthy society and the message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district’, DHO added. EPI coordinator on the occasion said that the drive would be continued from July 31st till Aug 05th in the entire district. For the purpose 42 mobile teams have been constituted who will make all-out efforts to make the campaign a success and vaccinate every child in the targeted age bracket both in urban and rural areas.

Total 42000 targeted populations besides Afghan nomad children who migrate with their portents would also be covered during the six-day long drive,’ he said. Highlighting the causes of measles and the need for its prevention and control he said that measles – a respiratory infection, was a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus.