PARC trains 118 small farmers of Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has trained 7th batch of 118 small farmers of Balochistan, aimed at the development of agriculture sector of the province. The PARC has launched various projects in the province for the promotion of agriculture, livestock and horticulture sectors to enhance the farm income of small scale farmers for alleviating poverty from less developed areas of the province.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of four week training course Chairman PARC, Dr Yousuf Zafar said that the council was giving special priority to small farmers of the province for their capacity building. The course was organized by Agriculture Poly-technique Institute of National Agriculture Research Center, PARC under Research for Agricultural Development Programme (RADP) for the farmers of Balochistan, he added.

Under the programme, he said 1000 small farmers of Balochistan Province would be trained in the area of crop sciences, horticulture, agriculture mechanization, water resources, animal sciences and value addition. Dr. Zafar said, in this training course 118 farmers were trained and so far in total 740 small farmers have been trained out of 1000 target.

This initiative was taken by PARC on special directives of Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on the rising demand from farming community of Balochistan province, he added. On this occasion DG NARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan said that the Balochistan province is the future of the country’s agriculture and the huge available potential has not so far been exploited.

He was of the view that the lack of trained manpower in agriculture sector is one of the main constraints in development of agriculture in the province.