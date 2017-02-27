PARC launching livestock dev project in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) would launch a livestock development project worth Rs 635 million to promote this particular sector in backward areas of Sindh province.

The amount would be spent on promotion of livestock in various areas of Sindh province, including Mithi, Umerkot, Nagar Park and Chachroo, Director Media and Public Relations, Sardar Ghulam Mustafa said.

He said that the project also aims to promote upbringing of quality camel breed in the areas, adding that through this project new and healthy verities of grass would be introduced for consumption of livestock.

He was of the view that this project would help improve the life standard of the people of these areas and help their economic development.