PARC-JICA train 2,000 field extension workers of KP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has trained about 2,000 agriculture field extension workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The trained workers of field extension services had interacted with more than 20,000 farmers in KP and introduced them with the latest agriculture techniques.

Director Agriculture Polytech Institute informed the PARC-JICA Joint Coordinating Committee that through the training consisted on lectures, practical demonstrations as well as field implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Representative of JICA Yoshihisa Onoe said that the training session was divided into two parts.

In first session, the farmers were taught about the basic knowledge and methods of farms practices and in second session they were taken to field for focused knowledge and extension activities.

During the training programme, 761 activities were organized and 5,822 farmers had adopted 40 percent of disseminate technology, he added.

He said that 100 percent farmers got good results after this training, adding that the farmers were also provided agriculture related books for the betterment of this sector in the KPK.

Addressing the meeting Chairman PARC Dr Yusuf Zafar said that agriculture among economic sectors plays key role in developing Pakistan’s economy, KP province was highly dependent on irrigation for agriculture.

JICA was playing very important role for improvement of agriculture in KP as well as other areas of the country.

He appreciated the concept of the project which will strengthen the weak link and called for starting a matching programme for Balochistan. The event was also attended by Chief Representative JICA Pakistan Office Ken Okumura, besides senior scientists of PARC and NARC also attend the meeting.