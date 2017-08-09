PARC develops draft of food security policy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The 8th Meeting of Inter Provincial Research Coordination Committee (IPARCC) held at PARC Hqrs Islamabad under the convenership of Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Chairman PARC. Provincial Partners of Agricultural Research/Livestock, Planners and Academia head included Gilgit Baltistan participated in the meeting.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar Chairman, PARC apprised the members that the main objectives of IPARCC is to have greater research coordination among the Federal & Provincial research partners to develop a concrete agenda agriculture research and PARC being a Federal Research Organization, have to perform the role of an effective coordinator and facilitator. Chair hoped that such events will be helpful to share the knowledge, on-going research activities, enhance the opportunities of collaboration to reach to the logic conclusion to address these issues as well as to set priorities for the future research in . During the Speech, the Chairman, PARC also informed the forum that PARC has developed 1st draft of Food Security Policy in consultation with provincial partners and ready to be placed before the Cabinet for deliberation. Provincial partners of Agriculture and Livestock delivered their presentation by highlighting the initiatives taken in their provinces for boosting up the research activities.