PARC Chairman for disseminating research, innovation to farmers

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Yousuf Altaf on Wednesday called for disseminating research and innovative technologies to the doorstep of farmers to promote and develop agriculture and livestock sectors of the country. Chairing a meeting of the Competitive Grant Selection Committee, he said new techniques would help the farmers to achieve high per acre yield. The meeting was held under Agricultural Innovation Programme (AIP) for Pakistan in collaboration with PARC-CIMMYT and USAID for grant selection. Dr Yusuf Zafar said that under the AIP, agricultural funds were provided for adopting new techniques to enhance crops output and livestock sector. He said that under the AIP initiative a modern beef production and research centre was established in Sibbi to enhance daily weight of livestock. In order to promote the livestock sector in Balochistan a cross breading center was also established in modern beef research center, he added. He further said that detection of mycotoxin in poultry feeds of Balochistan and its bio control had also been developed by using probiotic bacteria.