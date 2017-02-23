PARC approves two small research projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has approved two research sub-projects for funding in the 33rd Meeting of Program Executive Committee (PEC) of Research for Agricultural Development Programme (RADP) held under the chairmanship of Dr. Yusuf Zafar T.I. Chairman PARC.

The projects approved include development and validation of diagnostic techniques for monitoring of novel emerging highly pathogenic Avian Influenza and High throughput DNA sequencing based crop variety certification and purity testing for Breeder’s Rights.