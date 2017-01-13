PARC-ALP holds Technical Advisory Committee meeting

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr. Yusuf Zafar, T.I. has presided over 36th meeting of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Board of Directors of Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP) at here PARC (HQs) on Thursday to technically evaluate the project proposals received under 7th Batch of ALP.

While presiding over the meeting Chairman PARC welcomed the committee members and said that the ALP is an endowment fund established at PARC with the support of Government of USA to use for activities/projects in line with the Pakistan’s long-term research/development goals for the agriculture sector. He said this fund was not restricted to PARC and it was extended across the country. He said that PARC running this program very efficiently since its inception. He urged the TAC members to focus on good quality of research.